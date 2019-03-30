Kalank title track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's love song is exceptionally romantic

bollywood

The makers of Kalank released the third song, its title track on Friday. The song gives us glimpses into the love life of Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur-Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt-Madhuri Dixit's character

After two chart-soaring numbers, Ghar More Pardesiya and First Class, the team of Kalank launched the third song from the film's album on social media, composed by Pritam. The song is an intense one and cuts you apart with its sharp and lyrics of longingness.

Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh has lent his vocals to Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai. The montage video, while placing the focus on Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's characters, also features the rest of the cast —Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur — and appears at an important point in the narrative.

A portion of this song was also used in the teaser, which was launched two weeks ago, and since then, it has been hugely anticipated.

Elaborating on this number, Pritam said, "I would give a lot of credit to Amitabh for writing a song with a word like Kalank; it's not easy. Arijit has made the track soulful and beautiful. Director Abhishek Varman's brief was that it has to be a beautiful romantic number, which underlines the feeling one has when he or she starts loving someone intensely. It's spiritual. After the teaser was out, a lot of people had asked me if the title track is dark. I can now tell them that it's not dark. It's beautiful and exceptionally romantic."

Fox Star Studios presents Kalank, A Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment film, directed by Abhishek Varman, will release on April 17, 2019.

