Kalank title track: The intense love song, Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai, will be out soon

The much-awaited movie Kalank's title track, Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai, will be released soon. The song features Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and the rest of the cast as well

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in a still from Kalank

After releasing two songs - Ghar More Pardesiya and First Class - the makers of Kalank have announced that the title track of the movie will be released soon. The track titled Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai, is a melodious and intense song that features the love between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's characters, Roop and Zafar. The video of the song will feature Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sanjay Dutt as well.

The makers of the film, including Karan Johar, shared a video announcing the launch of the title song. He wrote: "The #KalankTitleTrack will redefine love soon! #Kalank"

The title track has been sung by Arijit Singh and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Pritam has composed the music of the film. Pritam said, "I would give a lot of credit to Amitabh for writing a song with a word like Kalank; it's not easy. Arijit has made the track soulful and beautiful. Director Abhishek Varman's brief was that it has to be a beautiful romantic number, which underlines the feeling one has when he or she starts loving someone intensely. It's spiritual. After the teaser was out, a lot of people had asked me if the title track is dark. I can now tell them that it's not dark. It's beautiful and exceptionally romantic."

The makers also shared a few glimpses of the lead characters of Kalank:

While the song will focus on the love and passion between Roop and Zafar, it will also give us glimpses of the relationships between the other characters, namely Dev and Satya, and Bahaar Begum and Balraj.

For those not in the know, Kalank is a Partition drama set in the 1940s starring Sanjay Dutt, Varun, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit. Directed by Abhishek Varman, produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Fox star studios, the film will release on April 17.

