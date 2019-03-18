Kalank's first song, Ghar More Pardesiya spells splendour and love

music

Kalank's first song, Ghar More Pardesiya starring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Varun Dhawan is a conversation about love between the two ladies

Karan Johar took to his Twitter account to share the first song, Ghar More Pardesiya, from the most-anticipated film of 2019 - Kalank. The song features Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Ghar More Pardesiya is all about love and its grandeur, where the beautiful ladies, Madhuri and Alia talk about love through this melody.

The dance and visuals of this song are a pure delight. Crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade, its lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, while its music has been composed by Pritam. The magnanimous choreography of Ghar More Pardesiya has been designed by Remo D'souza with several assistant choreographers.

Alia Bhatt is seen performing Kathak in this song and apparently practised hard for it. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Karan had shared the posters of Kalank's three women - Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sonakshi Sinha.

To describe how she feels about this song, Alia Bhatt shared a still from the song and wrote that she is extremely nervous. "A song that gave me sleepless nights, days and months is coming very very soon.. I think you can safely say that I have never been SO nervous for anything in my life.. 'screams frantically and hides under bed' You may have to send a search party to find me [sic]," wrote Alia.

The teaser was unveiled a few days back and it is sure to leave you spellbound with its larger than life sets, powerful dialogues, intense avatars of the actors and the amazing background score.

