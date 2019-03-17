Alia Bhatt shares a still from first song of Kalank

bollywood

Alia Bhatt shared a still and teaser video of the first song titled Ghar More Pardesiya from the period drama, which comes out on Monday!

Alia Bhatt in a still from the song. Pic: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

The makers of Kalank have successfully kept the audience on their toes by unveiling back-to-back character posters and the teaser of the upcoming film. And if that was not enough, Alia Bhatt just shared a still and teaser video of the first song titled Ghar More Pardesiya from the period drama, which comes out tomorrow!

The Raazi actor took to her Instagram account to reveal how the song gave her many sleepless nights.

"A song that gave me sleepless nights, days & months is coming very very soon.. I think you can safely say that I have never been SO nervous for anything in my life.. *screams frantically and hides under bed* You may have to send a search party to find me. Meanwhile, watch this space for more," she wrote alongside a picture of her from the song.

The picture shows Alia dressed in a white lehenga with a dupatta over her head. The snap is framed with beautiful bright yellow curtains and she is surrounded by men in vaanar sena costumes. Alia also teased her followers with a clip of the upcoming song.

The teaser video of the song shows Varun and Alia walking through a crowd as their town celebrates Ramleela. The short clip also gives a glimpse of Alia where she can be seen performing Kathak.

Alia is said to have performed Kathak for the upcoming song from the film. Alia's first look was shared on the occasion of International Women's Day (March 8). Karan presented Alia's character Roop in stunning jewellery with a red dupatta and took the internet by storm.

The teaser was unveiled a few days back and it is sure to leave you spellbound with its larger than life sets, powerful dialogues, intense looks of the actors and amazing background score.

With a star-studded cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, this period drama set in the 1940s India, is definitely going to take you on an unforgettable journey.

The first look posters of the three men of Kalank came out on March 7 and the leading ladies' first looks were revealed on International Women's Day (March 8). The film was originally conceptualised about 15 years back by late Yash Johar and his son Karan Johar, who has bankrolled the film.

Abhishek Varman has helmed the period drama that releases on April 17 this year.

