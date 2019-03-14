Former lovers Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt had a moment over Kalank

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra wished the team of Kalank on Twitter and Alia Bhatt was quick to respond

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Picture Courtesy: Instagram: sidmalhotra.

The teaser of Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt was released on Tuesday. Kalank's magnificent teaser has been receiving rave reviews and became the fastest ever Bollywood movie to garner maximum views. Several celebrities took to their social media accounts to hail the teaser and its star cast's beauty.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra also took to his Twitter account to congratulate the team and Karan Johar. He replied to Karan Johar's post where he shared Kalank's teaser, and wrote, "Wow superb guys! Looking spectacular #KalankTeasar [sic]"

Alia Bhatt, who plays the character of Roop in Kalank, was quick enough to reply Sidharth. She wrote: "Thank youuuu sid!!!! [sic]"

Varun Dhawan aka Zafar from Kalank also replied to Sidharth's congratulatory message and replied, "Thank u Sid apko salaam [sic]"

Thank u Sid apko salaam https://t.co/P28t5mXdDi — Varun ZAFAR Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 12, 2019

Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of The Year (2012). For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were in a serious relationship for many years but later, it went kaput.

On Karan Johar's chat show, Sidharth Malhotra spoke about his breakup with Alia Bhatt, and he said, "We haven't met after it. Our relationship is civil... I don't think it's bitter. It's been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I gave my first ever shot with her in SOTY so there is so much history."

Talking about their professional stints, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra. Apart from this, he has Marjaavan with Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet and Riteish Deshmukh.

Coming back to Kalank, the period-drama is a love tale set in the 1940s and is a dream project of Johar's producer-father, Yash Johar. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is scheduled for an April 17 release.

Also Read: Kalank teaser: Varun, Alia, Madhuri, Sanjay, Sonakshi and Aditya's turbulent relationships

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates