Sidharth Malhotra opens up about his breakup with Alia Bhatt, says it's not bitter

bollywood

Calling their current relationship civil, Malhotra said, 'We haven't met after it. Our relationship is civil

Sidharth Malhotra

Opening up about his breakup with Alia Bhatt on 'Koffee With Karan', Sidharth Malhotra said that the two haven't met after they decided to call it quits but asserted that there is no bitterness between them.'

Calling their current relationship civil, Malhotra said, 'We haven't met after it. Our relationship is civil. I don't think it's bitter. It's been a while. I have known her for much longer even before we dated. I gave my first ever shot with her in SOTY, I was crazy, and there is so much history"

Taking the discussion further, Karan Johar asked Sidharth if it has been difficult for him to remove the emotional dynamic when it comes to Alia Bhatt and go ahead professionally. To which the 'Baar Baar Dekho' actor said, 'There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories."

Sidharth and Alia made their Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year,' which was directed by Karan Johar. They shared the same screen space for the second time in 'Kapoor & Sons'. Reportedly, they started dating in 2016 but decided to end the relationship later.

Also Read: Gauri Khan takes you inside Alia Bhatt's new 'moving home' with these images

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever