Kalank is the highest viewed teaser in Bollywood in 24hrs!

The teaser of Karan Johar's much-anticipated love saga Kalank, featuring an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha was launched on Tuesday has garnered record 26 million views in 24hrs across social media platform ( YouTube, Facebook and Instagram).

The two-minute video features the entire cast of the film which takes you in the era of 1940s set up. The teaser opens with Varun Dhawan's voice-over, "Kuch rishte karzon ki tarah hote hain, unhe nibhana nahi chukana padta hai," and ends with Alia's voice-over, "Jab kisi ki barbaadi apni jeet jaisi lage toh hamse barbaad aur koi nahi." The teaser builds intrigue around the plot of the film.

On Monday, Johar had shared the first look of Men of Kalank - Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur's character from Kalank. Varun plays the character of Zafar - the guy who flirts with life. Whereas, Aditya is Dev Chaudry - someone who has a virtuous heart with an uncorrupted mind. Sanjay Dutt is the most powerful voice of the table, the formidable Balraj Chaudhry".

While on International Women's Day, he introduced us to the Women of Kalank - Madhuri Dixit will play the character of Bahaar Begum, Sonakshi Sinha plays the character of Satya, while Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Roop.

Fox Star Studios presents Kalank, A dharma productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Directed by Abhishek Varman. Produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Fox star studios, the film will release on April 17.

