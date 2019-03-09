Kalank: Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt-starrer gets a new release date!

bollywood

Kalank is one of Karan Johar's most anticipated films of all times, considering its star-studded cast which includes Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur

Kalank Poster

Karan Johar's period drama, Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt which was slated to release on April 19, will now release on April 17.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter confirming the release date. "IT'S FINAL... #Kalank to release on 17 April 2019 [was slated for release on 19 April 2019 initially]... Will be a 5-day *extended* opening weekend... Teaser will be out on 12 March 2019.", he tweeted.

IT'S FINAL... #Kalank to release on 17 April 2019 [was slated for release on 19 April 2019 initially]... Will be a 5-day *extended* opening weekend... Teaser will be out on 12 March 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2019

Apparently, the makers wanted to capitalise it on the Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday holidays, along with the weekend. Also, the teaser of Kalank will be unveiled on March 12. Director, Karan Johar posted a video on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "The world of #Kalank will come alive. Teaser out on Tuesday, 12th March!"

The filmmaker has been already been revealing bits and parts of the film for fans and the audience to get them excited about the film. On Monday, Johar shared the first look of Men of Kalank - Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur's character from Kalank. Varun plays the character of Zafar - the guy who flirts with life. Whereas, Aditya is Dev Chaudry - someone who has a virtuous heart with an uncorrupted mind. Sanjay Dutt is the most powerful voice of the table, the formidable Balraj Chaudhry".

On International Women's Day, the makers introduced the Women of Kalank - Madhuri Dixit will play the character of Bahaar Begum, Sonakshi Sinha plays the character of Satya, while Alia Bhatt will be playing the role of Roop.

Kalank is one of Karan's most anticipated films of all times, considering its star-studded cast. The director revealed that his father, the late filmmaker, Yash Johar wanted to make Kalank 15 years ago but couldn't, due to some reasons.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit-Nene: Kalank role different from Chandramukhi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates