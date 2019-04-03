Kalank trailer launch: Kunal Kemmu also a part of the ensemble cast

bollywood

The Kalank trailer launched today, April 3, in a popular multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai. What was surprising was the introduction of another member to the cast of the film - Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu is the latest star to be added to the all-star cast of the much-awaited movie Kalank. The makers of Kalank have just released the trailer of the film today, April 3, and fans of the actors are excited for April 17, for that's when the film releases.

It was announced at the trailer launch that Kunal Kemmu would also be a part of the film, though in what role, one will have to wait and watch. Varun Dhawan, who plays the role of Zafar in Kalank, introduced Kunal Kemmu saying that he's been a huge fan of the actor since childhood and since he watched Raja Hindustani in which Kemmu was a child artiste.

Here are a few glimpses from the trailer launch:

At the trailer launch, Kunal Kemmu thanked Karan Johar and Abhishek Varman, and said that he's very glad and feels privileged to be a part of this film. The actor added that audiences will get to see his character only on April 17.

Kalank is a love saga set in the 1940s, which effortlessly delves into the love-lives of the film's characters. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is all set to hit the screens on April 17, 2019.

