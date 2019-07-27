Anshuman Gaekwad 'confirms' Ravi Shastri job as head coach continues

cricket

'Selector' Anshuman Gaekwad says all posts in Indian team are open to be filled except that of the head coach, which could well mean Ravi Shastri continues!

Ravi Shastri

Anshuman Gaekwad, who was yesterday included by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) in the three-member ad-hoc panel to choose the Team India coach and its support staff members, has virtually confirmed current coach Ravi Shastri's job for another stint.

Gaekwad, Kapil Dev and Shantha Rangaswamy were yesterday finalised by the CoA for the ad-hoc panel, subject to clearance from conflict of interest issues.

Talking to mid-day, Gaekwad felt there was no need to tinker with head coach Shastri's position. "Speaking purely from the results perspective, he has done quite well. So, besides Ravi, all other positions [in the coaching and support staff] in my opinion are open depending on who is applying, their credentials and whether they meet the criteria of the BCCI," Gaekwad, who was India's coach from 1997-98 to 1999, said from Baroda.

The BCCI has invited applications for head coach, batting, bowling and fielding coaches along with physiotherapist, strength and conditioning coach, and an administrative manager.



Anshuman Gaekwad

It has been a trend in Indian cricket for the head coach to bring his own set of support staff members. However, Gaekwad said their sole objective would be pick the best persons for the role. "I had just a doctor for myself when I was coach. It is about competency along with a comfort zone. It [getting own support staff members] is basically an understanding to deliver. We will look at candidates purely on what they can deliver for this team," he said.

Gaekwad said picking the new set of coaches and support staff for the Indian team is an "enormous task". "It looks easy from outside, but it is not. There are minor things that are very important. Compatibility with the captain and other players is an important aspect. Man-management is the most important factor because technically, there is very little that you do at the highest level. And I know how important man-management is from my personal experience as a coach," the former India batsman said.

Gaekwad would like to speak to some players in the Indian team and get a general feedback from them if permitted by the BCCI and CoA. "We are complete outsiders. We would love to speak to a few players to understand what they feel if the BCCI permits us.

"If it is not possible to speak to them, then we will go with our expert opinion like we did with the selection of the women's coach.

"Rest assured, we will pick the best people to enhance our (India's) performance," he concluded.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates