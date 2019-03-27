Anshuman Jha: Did not venture out when in uniform while shooting for No Fathers In Kashmir

bollywood

After a narrow shave from a stone-pelting incident, No Fathers In Kashmir actor on not taking to the streets when unassisted

Anshuman Jha

Taking on the role of an Army official is always a matter of pride for any Bollywood celebrity, but, for Anshuman Jha, the character posed a different threat. With the men in uniform being subject to the wrath of fringe groups in Kashmir, Jha, who slips into the role of a young major in No Fathers In Kashmir, reveals that he had a narrow escape from a stone-pelting incident.

"I fell in love with the people of Kashmir, and their cuisine. But, once in costume, it was a different ball game. The first day that I walked out alone, I felt the piercing stares, and had to be rescued by our assistant director from what seemed to have become an escalated situation. I would be stared at when taking a stroll down the streets, and it was unnerving," says the actor, who was advised by the line producer against venturing out unaccompanied. "People wouldn't know that I was an actor. I had to respect the situation of the place. So, when in costume, I'd only be on set, and would head out as Anshuman only."

Having always looked up to the men in uniform as figures of strength, Jha says his character sheds light on the internal conflict that Armymen face. "This character wasn't all about being brave. This young major is stuck in a situation that hardens him. Torn between duty and moral judgment, the situation gave me a new perspective of what personnel go through while in Kashmir. There's a lot that we don't know."

