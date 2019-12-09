Anthony Joshua on beating Andy Ruiz: Wanted to put on a boxing masterclass

British boxer Anthony Joshua (right) lands a punch on USA's Andy Ruiz during their Clash on the Dunes bout in Riyadh on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia): Britain's Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight crown from Andy Ruiz on Saturday, outclassing the Mexican-American to score a unanimous points victory. Joshua, who suffered a stunning knockout defeat to Ruiz in New York in June, produced a masterclass to regain his IBF, WBA and WBO titles in emphatic fashion.

Total domination

Dominating from the outset, Joshua won by margins of 118-110 on two scorecards with the third judge making it 119-109. Billed as the "Clash on the Dunes", the rematch marked the first time a world heavyweight title fight has been staged in Saudi Arabia.



Anthony Joshua with his world heavyweight belts on Saturday

Joshua, badly stung by his defeat to Ruiz at Madison Square Garden, was ecstatic after clinching a one-sided win. "The first time was so nice, I had to do it twice," Joshua said.

The 2012 Olympic champion revealed he had adapted his style after June's loss to Ruiz, when he got drawn into a slugfest before being floored four times on his way to the first loss of his career. "I'm used to knocking guys out and last time, I realised that I hurt the man but I got caught coming in," said Joshua. "No excuses, but I said to myself I'm going to correct it and come again. I just wanted to put on a great boxing masterclass tonight and also show the sweet science of this lovely sport," Joshua added. "It's about hitting and not getting hit."

Joshua not chasing fights

Joshua, meanwhile, said while he remained open to a fight with Deontay Wilder, he would not chase the fight. "It's difficult to unite them," said Joshua, who had seen negotiations with Wilder's camp fall flat several times. "We'll see what happens. Chasing that fight wasn't playing to my benefit. I'm going to let the path takes it course. When the opportunity presents itself to become unified heavyweight champion I'll take it," he added.

Ruiz rues partying before fight

Andy Ruiz blamed three months of partying for his one-sided world heavyweight championship defeat to Anthony Joshua on Saturday, admitting he had failed to train seriously for his first title defense. Ruiz had drawn gasps of disbelief on Friday when the weigh-in revealed he had ballooned to 283 pounds (128.4 kilograms), fully 15 pounds heavier than his fighting weight six months ago. "Three months of partying and celebrating affected me, what can I say?" Ruiz told reporters.

