Anti-CAA protests in India: Historian Ramchandra Guha detained in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has triggered nationwide protests. Student of various institutions, colleges, and colleges across the country and activists have taken to the streets protesting against the act that provides citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Reports of activists and students being detained for demonstrations against the implementation of the Act have now resurfaced. Eminent historian Ramchandra Guha, who was a part of the protests being held near the Tower Hall in Bengaluru was detained by the police earlier on Thursday. He was taken away by police personnel and led to a vehicle parked nearby. Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of citizens. His arrest is being condemned by many politicians and political parties across the country, including the Trinamool Congress.

Apart from Guha, several protesters including Left leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, activist and Swarajya Abhiyan chief Yogendra Yadav were detained for taking part in anti-citizenship law stir defying prohibitory orders.

In spite of CrPC 144 being imposed in Delhi at the Red Fort area, scores of students were seen protesting against the implementation of the Act and the incidents of violence happened in Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University. Protestors holding anti-CAA placards were being escorted to the police vehicle. Detained activist Yogendra Yadav tweeted about his detention saying that he is being taken to Bawana.

Moreover, Left leaders Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat and others were detained at Mandi House here during an anti-Citizenship Act protest for defying prohibitory orders imposed by the Delhi Police in the area.

In Maharashtra, the Congress, NCP and various other parties have formed a front called 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' and are organising a protest on Thursday evening at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

