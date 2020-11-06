Antim: Salman Khan torn between one role, two avatars

Before they kick off the shoot of Antim from November 15, Salman Khan and director Mahesh Manjrekar have planned everything down to the last detail — from the combination dates of actors to the location of shoot and the safety protocols. Yet, the two find themselves in a unique dilemma as they are unable to decide the finer details of the superstar's role in the action drama.

Considering the film is a remake of the Marathi hit Mulshi Pattern (2018), Manjrekar is keen that Khan play a Maharashtrian cop in the film. "However, Salman wants to play a Punjabi police officer. He believes it will lend pan-India appeal to the film. Over the past few days, Salman and Mahesh have been brainstorming about his character. It has finally been decided that the actor will conduct a look test this weekend, during which he will flaunt a Maharashtrian avatar and a north Indian get-up, and accordingly zero in on his final look," reveals a trade source.

Mahesh Manjrekar

The crime drama will see Khan team up with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. "The mahurat will happen at Mehboob Studios on Diwali, followed by a two-month schedule at ND Studios in Karjat. Salman will play a no-nonsense cop. Styled by Ashley Rebello and sister Alvira Agnihotri, the actor is likely to sport a French beard," adds the source.

Manjrekar, who has previously collaborated with Khan as an actor, is excited to reunite with him. "We plan to start shoot in the next 15 days. Salman and Aayush will have never-seen-before looks in the movie," he says.

