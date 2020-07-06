Anu Aggarwal on facing casting couch: A director came to my house with a bottle of whiskey

Anu Aggarwal, who shot to fame with the blockbuster success of Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui in 1990, recently spoke about the flip sides of being an outsider in the Hindi film industry and how she could relate to the struggles of the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

And now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, she has spoken about the existence of the casting couch, the beginning of the MeToo Movement in the industry, and why the girl is the boss, always. When asked about her experience and if she ever faced casting couch, she said, "Not really. But yes one director, a top one, had come to my house citing he has a role for me. He came to my house and took out the whiskey bottle. It was in the afternoon hour."

She added, "How can someone come to the house with a bag of whiskey to tell the story, so I made some reason and had to politely ask him to leave. I told him off. That is what I am trying to say, women always has the choice." She even spoke about her interaction with other girls and how they have been hit on by men.

This is what she had to say, "Even when I used to talk to girls earlier, and they would say this guy tried to hit on me and the whole thing about Bollywood, and the whole Me Too thing, and guys hitting on girls, I just feel guys will hit on girls. I have been getting hit at since I was 13 years old. I had no idea how to handle all this.."

She continued, "The point is I feel eventually the girl is the boss unless a guy rapes you or something. Otherwise, the girl has to say yes for a guy to do anything with the girl."

