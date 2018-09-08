Anu Malik's composition on Indian Idol gets a spot in Bollywood flick - Sui Dhaaga

television

Cast of Sui Dhaaga on the sets of Indian Idol 10

Anu Malik is known all over the music industry as the maestro. His penchant to compose and narrate whacky shayari for audiences and celebrity guests on sets of Indian Idol 10 has been one of the key entertaining factors of India’s biggest singing reality show on Indian Idol 10. On the recent episode, celebrity guests Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma made a special appearance to promote their upcoming movie – Sui Dhaaga. Incidentally, Anu Malik has also composed music for the title track of this Bollywood project.

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan thoroughly enjoyed all the performances from the talented Top 11 contestants on Indian Idol. Varun Dhawan danced along with the contestants and the judges as well which heightened the glamour and entertainment quotient of the episode. The legendary composer Anu Malik composed a new song titled – ‘Sab Badhiya’ on the spot! Everyone including Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, along with Varun and Anushka were surprised and marveled at the striking musical composition! The actor duo was so impressed with the composition that they decided to include it in the movie, then and there itself!

Anu Malik on the sets of Indian Idol 10 revealed, "It was an amazing moment for all of us to have Anushka and Varun. Sui Dhaaga is a very special film and the whole moment on Indian Idol was beautiful. As a composer It comes naturally to me seeing the things around. I was inspired to compose this song ‘Sab Badhiya Hai’ while seeing the vibes around me. They loved it and everyone was surprised. Varun and Anushka were so impressed that they decided to include it in the movie even after the project has been completed. It was a proud moment for all of us that a song that was composed on the sets of Indian Idol will now be included in an upcoming Bollywood movie."

