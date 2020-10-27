Anubhav Sinha on 9 years of RA.One: I must make another superhero film

On Monday, to mark nine years since the release of his Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer RA.One, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha revealed that he needs to make another superhero film "just for a catharsis."



Anubhav Sinha

His ambitious sci-fi film, touted to be the biggest film of 2011, proved to be a damp squib. "It was probably the most bittersweet experience of my life," posted Sinha. "It was such an accomplishment and disappointment in so many ways. Thanks, and sorry team," he added.

Sorry because I should have done better. You did your best. https://t.co/fLXDpIulmf — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) October 25, 2020

On the day of its release, editor-director Shirish Kunder tweeted, "I just heard a Rs 150 crore firework fizzle." Three months after the film's release, SRK and Kunder were involved in an ugly spat when they came face-to-face at a bash hosted by Sanjay Dutt at a Juhu nightspot.

A few years earlier, the actor-director duo was keen on making the sequel of this sci-fi drama. Anubhav Sinha was quoted saying, 'Ra One' is such a brand that you do anything with that brand it will always be very keenly awaited. And then it's a success will entirely depend on the way it is executed. So, my understanding which is probably not the most accurate, the day you announce the sequel of 'Ra One' it will be the most anticipated movie of the year."

The director said he and Shah Rukh have been talking about the sequel for a long time but failed to take any sort of decision on that due to their busy schedules.

"We do discuss about making 'Ra One' again. But right now I don't think so he has time for it. I certainly don't have. And also to begin that purpose, the first thing you need is a story and I don't have one at this point. It's not on a paper proposal yet."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news