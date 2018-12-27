Anupam Kher aces the role of Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister trailer!

bollywood

The Accidental Prime Minister poster

The trailer of Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister launched on December 27. Based on the 2014 memoir of the same name written by Manmohan Singh's media adviser Sanjay Baru, the film revolves around the life of the economist who served as the Prime Minister of India for 10 years from 2004 to 2014.

Anupam Kher plays the primary role by portraying the role of Dr Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna will be playing the role of the Indian Policy analyst Sanjaya Baru, followed by Aahna Kumra as Priyanka Gandhi and Arjun Mathur as Rahul Gandhi.

Check out the trailer here:

On Wednesday, the veteran actor took to social media, sharing a video donning his look for the film.

Friends!! The wait is over!!! You will be happy to know that the Trailer of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ is coming to all of you, tomorrow, 27th December. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/BO2MlTAQuJ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) 26 December 2018

In an exclusive interview with mid-day, the Saraansh actor gave an insight into the former prime minister's method of speech, which took him three months to master. "I used techniques I had learned when studying drama. The process affected my throat because Dr Singh's voice is husky and thinner [than mine]. I would gargle often, and practice exercises for my voice. It was the toughest thing I have had to do as an actor," says Kher. A unit hand reveals that Kher also watched over 400-hours of footage of Singh to study his mannerisms. "Some of the videos included tapes from Republic Day parades and conferences."

The movie also features Vimal Verma as Laloo Prasad Yadav, Shiv Subrahmanyam as P.Chindambram, Manoj Tiger as Aman Singh, Naval Shukla as Yashwant Sinha, Ajit Satbhai as Narsimha Rao, Divya Seth Shah as Gursharan Kaur, Sunil Kothari as APJ Abdul Kalam, Suzzane Bernet as Sonia Gandhi and Pradip Chakrabarti as Pranab Mukherjee.

The script is written by Vijay Gutte and Mayank Tewari; Tewari recently won the Asian Film Awards for India's official Oscar's entry - Newton. Rudra Productions (UK) Bohra Bros in association with Dr Jayantilal Gada (pen) present The Accidental Prime Minister. Produced by Sunil Bohra, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada & Bloom Arts Pte Ltd. The film is slated to release 11th January.

