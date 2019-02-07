Anupam Kher: Films are not only about wins

television

Anupam Kher hopeful of The Boy With The Topknot bagging Best Drama gong at Broadcast Awards

A still from the TV film

"It earned me my first ever BAFTA nomination," beams Anupam Kher whose TV film, The Boy With The Topknot, has been shortlisted for Best Single Drama at the British Broadcast Awards. Though he may have missed out on the Best Supporting Actor award at BAFTA last year, the veteran is hopeful that the Lynsey Miller-directed venture will be lucky, this time around.

"I am an optimist. The film fared well, so the chances of winning are high. Having said that, the film getting nominated at international platforms twice over is a big achievement. Films are not about wins alone," says Kher, proud to be part of a story that shines the spotlight on mental health. Based on British journalist Sathnam Sanghera's best-selling memoir by the same name, the drama sees Kher playing the protagonist's father Jagjit. Also featuring Sacha Dhawan and Deepti Naval, it traces the protagonist's journey as he grapples with the discovery of his father and elder sister being schizophrenic.

The senior actor says the movie's sensitive subject struck a chord with viewers. "Though it is about an Indian family, a large section of our population is dealing with issues of mental health. This story highlights the issue, which is unfortunately a social taboo. It needs to be addressed in pop culture."

