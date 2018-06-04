Anupam Kher, Juhi Chawla and their mango banter

When Anupam Kher translated Amitabh Bachchan's handwritten note for Juhi Chawla



Juhi Chawla

Veteran actor Anupam Kher pulled actress Juhi Chawla's leg on social media, asking her to send him mangoes just like she did for megastar Amitabh Bachchan for his film 102 Not Out. To express his gratitude, Amitabh had sent Juhi a handwritten note in Hindi, which Juhi could not understand. After receiving the letter, Juhi took its photograph and posted it on Twitter on Saturday, saying: "Amitji… this is beautifully written... I love it… par kya likha hai (but what does it say)?"

This caught Anupam's attention. Anupam said: "This is what Amitabhji has written - 'Thank you for the mango carton. Loads of love to your family and you'. Now please send me a carton as well."

In response, on Sunday, Juhi wrote: "Aap toh kalakaar nikle. Zaroor. peti toh banti hai. peti is on the way (You are very talented! This deserves a mango carton. It is on the way to your home)." On the work front, Anupam will next be seen in debutante director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's drama titled "The Accidental Prime Minister".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever