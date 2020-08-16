Anupam Kher On Mahesh Bhatt's Name Being Taken In Sushant's Case: Not Blind, But I Won't Say Anything

The unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 left everyone shocked and surprised. It has been two months and the investigation by the Mumbai Police is going on and the matter is sub judice. A lot of celebrities have also demanded a CBI inquiry.

Also, the Mumbai Police interrogated actors and filmmakers like Rhea Chakraborty, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Mahesh Bhatt. And amid this, actor Anupam Kher has spoken to Times Now about the case, how the actor's demise couldn't have been due to suicide and why he won't say anything against Mahesh Bhatt.

Talking about the filmmaker, Kher stated, "I am thankful to him for what he has done for me. Till he one day comes and tells me, or till he is proven otherwise, I will want to give him the benefit of the doubt, only because of the background that I come from. I am not blind, but I will not say anything. I have been taught by my parents and grandparents to not bite the hands that feeds. I am grateful towards him."

He added, "As an outsider it is very difficult to see what has happened. If none of us could figure it out, I don't want to call him up and ask him what has happened. He is a person who likes to give advice, and he has given me advice so many times when I've reached out to him. Maybe the advice is right now being construed in such a manner that it is looking very strange and suspicious, but I think he doesn't need my help, he will deal with his battles."

Kher also questioned the declaration of suicide as the reason for his demise. He said, "The more I see his fitness, the more I see his carefree videos, the more I think: why will he commit suicide? It was not an overdose of drugs, he was not a druggie, it was not... So you are seeing videos from as recently as January 2020. I want to reach out to the millions of people who are lonely, go out and reach out to people who are quiet. I want to address mental health issues, but I feel we need closure in this case."

Coming to Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

