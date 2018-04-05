Anupam Kher on The Boy With The Topknot: Toughest role of my career so far

Anupam Kher on his act in The Boy With The Topknot that earned him a BAFTA nomination



Still from the BBC film

Anupam Kher has reason to rejoice — the actor has earned a nomination at the BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Awards 2018. The veteran has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in the BBC television movie, The Boy With The Topknot.

An elated Anupam Kher says, "I am thankful to all my fans for their constant support. I hope to keep surprising them in the future." Based on British journalist Sathnam Sanghera's memoir by the same name, the drama sees Kher playing the protagonist's father Jagjit, who suffers from schizophrenia.

The actor says playing a character that would alternate between being violent and submissive was not easy. "I had no knowledge of the disorder, so I read up extensively. I also met several psychiatrists before I began shooting. It was one of the toughest roles of my career. The film is about the love between a father and son." The other actors in contention for the award include Adrian Dunbar, Brian F O'Byrne and Jimmi Simpson.

Also Read: What makes Anupam Kher a big-hearted actor?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates