What makes Anupam Kher a big-hearted actor?

Two photographers expressed their wish to enroll in a course at Anupam Kher's acting school

Two photographers approached Anupam Kher outside Mumbai airport. They apparently expressed their wish to enrol in a course at his acting school. "They were keen to join his school, but said that they have financial constraints. Kher spoke to his team and offered them a scholarship for a weekend part-time course," says a source.

What a sweet gesture!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates