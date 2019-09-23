Anupam Kher, Randeep Hooda reverberate the 'Howdy Modi!' 'josh'

The 'Howdy Modi!' mega-event in Houston, US kicked off with euphoria and Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher resonated the same in his recent tweet. As the audience of over 50,000 showed their excitement by chanting "Howdy Houston! How's the josh"..High Sir!", the 64-year old actor incorporated the verve in his tweet.

"Houston mein Josh Kamaal ka hai!!! #HowdyModi Zindabad," he tweeted. The much-anticipated event is marked with a sea of Indian-Americans gathered for the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.

Not only the audience there, but B-town celebs back home are too cheering for the event and country. Actor Randeep Hooda also tweeted, "Proud to be an #Indian all over again .. #IndiansAroundTheWorld are a great contributing community to all countries they adopt as home. #HowdyModi."

Envisioned on the theme of 'Shared Dreams, Bright future' and a focus on bolstering Indo-US relationship, the event kicked off with a rendition of Gurbani - hymns of Sikh scriptures followed by a number of traditional Indian dances, including Bhangra and Dandiya.

It highlights the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

