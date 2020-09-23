Anupam Kher thanks Anil Kapoor before leaving for shoot of The Last Show

Actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards friend Anil Kapoor for blessing him before leaving for Bhopal for the shoot of his upcoming film 'The Last Show.' The 'Saaransh' actor thanked Kapoor in an Instagram post and called him the 'best.' Kher shared a sweet picture with the 'Mr. India' actor wherein he can be seen seeking his blessings. The picture reflects the friendly bond that the two actors share with each other.

The second picture captures a light moment between the two, where they can be seen smiling while they strike their respective poses.

Anupam Kher noted in the caption, "Thank you my friend @anilskapoor for blessing me before I left for Bhopal for the shoot of #TheLastShow. I will keep in mind all the tips. Hope you don't share the same acting tips with our other friend @satishkaushik2178!! You need to be biased in this case. Please. You are the BESTEST!!"

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's film 'The Last Show' will star Anupam Kher along with Satish Kaushik in the lead. The film is expected to be full of friendship, human spirit, love, laughter and tears.

