Anupam Kher: Will miss my friends desperately

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, 65, on Wednesday penned down a heartfelt note to friends Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik, and said his friends have "made eight months of lockdown easy and memorable". The actor extended his gratitude towards his friends for company during the lockdown as he gets ready to travel back to New York.

He also shared pictures, in which the three are seen in colour-coordinated outfits brimming with joy for the lens. In the caption, he wrote, "As I prepare to travel back to NY I will miss my friends desperately. They made eight months of #Lockdown easy and memorable. Thank you @AnilKapoor @satishkaushik2 for your love, warmth and our random stupid conversations. You made life very easy during these difficult times (sic)."

