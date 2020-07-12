Anupam Kher's mother Dulari and other family members test COVID-19 positive

After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, brother-actor Raju Kher, his wife and daughter have also tested positive for COVID-19. Kher's mother is reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital.

The veteran actor took to Twitter to confirm the news. "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found COVID + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece in spite of being careful to have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.! [sic]" Kher wrote on Twitter, along with a video.

Watch the video right here:

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

A number of fans expressed their best wishes for the veteran actor's family.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news