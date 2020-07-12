Search

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari and other family members test COVID-19 positive

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 11:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Anupam Kher's mother is reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital.

Picture courtesy/Twitter handle of Anupam Kher
Picture courtesy/Twitter handle of Anupam Kher

After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, actor Anupam Kher's mother Dulari, brother-actor Raju Kher, his wife and daughter have also tested positive for COVID-19. Kher's mother is reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital.

The veteran actor took to Twitter to confirm the news. "This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found COVID + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece in spite of being careful to have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.! [sic]" Kher wrote on Twitter, along with a video.

Watch the video right here:

A number of fans expressed their best wishes for the veteran actor's family.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK