Anupam Kher's mother Dulari croons old songs in this precious video

Anupam Kher's social media posts are generally quite entertaining and informative, but his recent posts featuring his mother, Dulari, are something else altogether. Watching the veteran actor's mum enjoying her favourite things, like dancing, will surely bring a smile to your face.

Recently, Anupam Kher shared a video of his mother crooning some old Hindi songs. The video is too cute to be true! Sharing it on social media, Anupam Kher wrote, "I have not heard Mom singing for a long long time. In fact, I had forgotten that she could sing. But she surprised us all. Don't go by the lyrics. She changed them to suit her mood. Especially the last song. Enjoy the spirit and of course her singing. #DulariRocks"

Anupam Kher's mum can also be seen having a fun banter with her son and other members of the family. On being prodded to sing one more song, Dulari Kher says, "I don't remember any!" She then goes on to sing a devotional song.

Don't Anupam and Dulari Kher make for an adorable son-mother duo?

Several of Anupam Kher's fans and Twitter followers commented on his post. One of them wrote, "No words. May God give her a long and healthy life for giving us a versatile human being like Anupam kher ji" while another Twitter user said, "Oh my God bless her she is so sweet", and yet another fan commented, "It is so refreshing to see you maintain such simple and effortless life/relationship with your parents. Otherwise, once a person reaches a certain level of success, they get too busy to care. Hats off sir."

A few days ago, Anupam Kher had shared another video of mum Dulari dancing with him and brother Raju Kher. That video, too, went viral instantly and garnered a lot of love and praise from the audience.

Sharing that video, Anupam Kher wrote, "Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting THE 'MOTHER' OF ALL DANCES!! Our dancing skill sucks. But our spirit of joy is world-class. Mom, as usual, is the CENTRE of attraction!"

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the films Hotel Mumbai, One Day: Justice Delivered, and The Accidental Prime Minister. The actor recently released his popular autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his website that showcases a glance of the veteran Bollywood actor's failures, triumphs, and life lessons.

