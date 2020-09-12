Anuradha Paudwal's son, Aditya Paudwal, passes away at 35; Shankar Mahadevan expresses sorrow

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal's son, Aditya, breathed his last on September 12. He was 35. Aditya Paudwal was suffering from kidney ailments and had been ill for the past few months.

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan confirmed the news on his Facebook page when he shared a post to condole Aditya's untimely demise. He wrote, "Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can’t believe this ! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back ! Just can’t come to terms with this !! Love you brother ... miss you (sic)"

Aditya Paudwal was a music composer and producer. He was also associated with the film Thackeray (2019). He was the song arranger and producer of the track 'Saheb Tu Sarkar Tu' from the film which was based on the life of the late Balasaheb Thackeray.

May his soul rest in peace.

