Anurag Kashyap announces his next film, Aamis, helmed by Bhaskar Hazarika
Renowned Bollywood producer and director Anurag Kashyap announced today that he is presenting the Assamese film Aamis in theatres this November. The filmmaker made this announcement through his official Instagram handle.
Anurag Kashyap has always been known to power great content both as a director and a producer. The filmmaker is now presenting the Assamese film, Aamis, directed by Bhaskar Hazarika. He took to his Instagram account to share the news. Take a look:
How far would you go to feed your desire? Gives me great pleasure to say that I am presenting a film from Assam for the first time. @aamisfilm is releasing on November 22, 2019. Hope you will catch this original and dark love story at screens near you. Also dropping this beautiful poster designed by Abhishek Choudhury (@abhishek_draws)” Hashtags: #AamisDarkLove #AssameseCinema #Aamisthefilm #Aamis #Ravening Tags: @aamisfilm @stranger.in.time @wishberry.in @moviesaints @poonamdeol.vibes @shyambora7 @limadas77 @ojaantrik_jajabor @goodbadfilmsofficial
A dark love story, Aamis has been written and directed by filmmaker Bhaskar Hazarika who according to Anurag is "fearless and is telling a story that is unique." Bhaskar's first film Kothanodi received the National Award in 2016. The film stars debutants Lima Das and Arghadeep Barua, supported by Neetali Das, Sagar Saurabh and Manash K Das, and is produced by Poonam Deol and Shyam Bora in association with Wishberry Films.
The film also premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York earlier this year, where it was nominated in five categories, including Best Film. Aamis also received two awards at the recently concluded Singapore South Asian International Film Festival - Best Director for Bhaskar Hazarika and Best Actress for Lima Das.
Expressing his views, writer-director Bhaskar Hazarika says, "Having Anurag Kashyap to present the film is a dream come true for all of us in the team. Anurag is known for his unique and original vision, and his support for Aamis will definitely go a long way in putting the film in the public eye.
Aamis will be releasing in Assam and selected cities of India on November 22 this year.
