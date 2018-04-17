Anurag Kashyap brings out the 'best' from Taapsee Pannu

Manmarziyan presented by Aanand L. Rai, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan



Anurag Kashyap

Actress Taapsee Pannu says her Manmarziyan director Anurag Kashyap exudes such energy that it makes the "best happen" on the set. Taapsee, who has finished shooting for the film, on Tuesday shared a photograph of herself along with Kashyap.

"There are some directors who guide you through and some who exuberate such energy that you just cannot help but be your best, give your best and the best happens. You are the latter mister Anurag Kashyap, you are the wind beneath Rumi's wings. Get well soon... because you have to fight with me more," Taapsee tweeted. The film, presented by Aanand L. Rai, also stars Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever