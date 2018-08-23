Anurag Kashyap creates song for Taapsee Pannu's fiery character in Manmarziyaan

bollywood

Impressed by Taapsee Pannu's act in Manmarziyaan, Anurag Kashyap creates song for her fiery character

Taapsee Pannu

Even as Manmarziyaan marks her first collaboration with Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu seems to have impressed the hard-to-please filmmaker. We hear, Kashyap was so taken by his leading lady's portrayal of the feisty Rumi that after the second schedule, he instructed his team to incorporate a song — Bijlee Giregi — specially dedicated to her character.

A source reveals, "Anurag worked on the song with lyricist Shellee. He was clear that the song had to include the term 'Laal Pari' since it was coined by Taapsee after the flaming red hair she sports in the film."



Anurag Kashyap

Flattered by the gesture, Pannu says she had little idea that her moniker would be immortalised in a track in the Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal starrer. "When I turned up for the shoot in red hair, everybody liked it. Before anyone else could, I coined this name for myself and we ended up using it in the song as well as in a scene," says Pannu.

