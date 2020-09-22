Anurag Kashyap to seek legal recourse against Payal Ghosh

On Monday, Anurag Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani released an official statement on his behalf after he was accused of sexual misconduct by actor Payal Ghosh. "He is deeply pained by the false allegations against him. It is sad that the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a tool for character assassination," read the statement.

Here's the full statement, which Anurag also posted on his Twitter: "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced ,against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been advised about his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent - Priyanka Khimani"

And here is the statement from my lawyer @PriyankaKhimani .. on my behalf .. thank You pic.twitter.com/0eXwNnK5ZI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2020

Ever since Payal levelled her charges, Anurag Kashyap has received support from several other Bollywood colleagues including filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Vasan Bala and Anubhav Sinha. His ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin have stood by him as have actresses Taapsee Pannu, Tisca Chopra, Surveen Chawla, and Mahie Gill among others.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news