Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl's Phantom Films dissolved!

bollywood

Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films with Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl dissolved after seven years of partnership

Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl

After seven years of partnership, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl decided to dissolve their production house - Phantom Films. However, these four founders will continue working with their partner Reliance Entertainment individually, informed Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Entertainment to IANS.

The four partners now intend to exert their creativity independently and have timely collaborations with each other, multiplying partnership avenues four times, read a statement. Several films like Kangana Ranaut's Queen, Vicky Kaushal's Masaan, Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh's Lootera and Shahid Kapoor's Udta Punjab were produced under the banner of Phantom Films, which was founded in 2011.

Talking about the same, Vikramaditya Motwane said in a statement: "It has been the craziest, greatest journey and the most wonderful partnership of my life. My three partners have been my family through thick and thin and I can't thank them enough for their love and support for the past seven years.

"I wish them nothing but the best on their individual journeys from here on and hope our paths will cross again in better times."

"And all dreams come to an end . We did our best and we succeeded and we failed, but I know for sure we are all stronger and wiser and will continue to pursue our dreams our own individual ways," added Anurag Kashyap. For Kashyap, the collection was a "glorious dream".

Other partner Madhu Mantena said: "We had a glorious run for seven years and I guess sometimes even marriages end. I personally believe that Phantom is the best thing that happened to me in my producing career."

"I want to thank Anurag, Vikram and Vikas for being great partners, mentors and for holding my hand patiently through my dark times. Hope to continue to be friends and may be even collaborate on individual films in the future."

Also Read: Vikramaditya Motwane Quells Rumours Of Rift Within Phantom Films: We Boys Are Rock Solid

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI