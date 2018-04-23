Anurag Kashyap: Women must speak up against abuse first

Anurag Kashyap, in fact, slammed the media for being obsessed with Bollywood as sexual harassment exists in every field



Anurag Kashyap says the reason people in Bollywood have remained silent about sexual harassment is because they know their opinion will not matter unless the victims speak up. "A campaign like this [#MeToo] will be successful only when the victim speaks up. Then, the people can stand up in support of him/her. If the victim won't speak up, no one can speak, because the others will be branded as disgruntled people trying to [partake in] rumour-mongering," he said.

Kashyap, in fact, slammed the media for being "obsessed with Bollywood" as "sexual harassment exists in every field." Stating that he had spoken about abuse in the past, he said, "It is not that I haven't spoken about it. Today, I have stopped talking because nobody really cares about the movement, everybody cares about the headline."

