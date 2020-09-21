Anurag Kashyap's 'ex-wife' Kalki Koechlin comes to his defence in this powerful post

After actress Payal Ghosh accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, several from the film industry came forward to support him. Kashyap's ex-wife, actress Kalki Koechlin too came to his defence. Taking it to social media, Kalki Koechlin in a long Instagram post, showed support to Anurag Kashyap, asking him to 'hang on to that dignity' and not let the 'social media circus' get to him

"Dear Anurag, don't let this social media circus get to you, you have fought for the freedom of women in your scripts, you've defended their integrity in your professional space as well as in your personal life. I have been witness to it, in the personal and professional space you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together," wrote Kalki, who was married to Anurag Kashyap from 2011 to 2015.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap: Parineeti Chopra didn't want to work with Sushant Singh Rajput as he was a television actor

Kalki not just hailed Anurag Kashyap as a champion of women but also encouraged him to stay strong in these challenging times. She wrote further, "This strange time where everyone gets to abuse one another and make false claims without any repercussions is a dangerous and repulsive one. It is destroying families, friends and countries. But there is a place of dignity that exists beyond this virtual blood bath, a place of paying attention to the needs of those around you, a place of being kind even when no one is looking, and I know you are very familiar with that place."

In a heartwarming manner, Kalki concluded the note, saying, "Hang on to that dignity, stay strong, and keep doing the work you do. Love from an ex wife [sic]"

A lot of other celebrities, too, have come forward to support the filmmaker. "It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #Metooindia … It is a very very very important movement that should not be misused for any other reason but the dignity of women," filmmaker Anubhav Sinha wrote on Twitter while tagging Kashyap.

View this post on Instagram @anuragkashyap10 A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) onSep 20, 2020 at 11:13pm PDT

Actress Tisca Chopra wrote: "To know my friend Anurag Kashyap is to know generosity, honesty and decency at its core.. even a cursory look at his work reveals his worldview on women. don't know a bigger supporter of talent, men or women."

Payal has alleged that Anurag tried to molest her in 2014, while Kashyap has reacted saying the charge is baseless.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu supports Anurag Kashyap over #MeToo row: You are the biggest feminist I know

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news