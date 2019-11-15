Anushka Shama: Want to bring back '90s nostalgia

For all those who grew up on a steady diet of Chacha Chaudhary stories that saw the wise man cracking cases with his wit and common sense, Anushka Sharma has a surprise in store. The actor — a self-confessed fan of the Indian comic book character — has curated a special line featuring Chacha Chaudhary for her fashion label, NUSH. A source close to the development reveals that Sharma had conceptualised her clothing brand as a collection that will highlight and celebrate Indian pop culture. As the first step in the direction, she launched a special line featuring the comic book character Suppandi last year.

Sharma avers that the collection of tees and dresses, which hits the shelves today, is inspired by her childhood. "I used to read Chacha Chaudhary throughout my school days. I remember getting lost in the world of Chacha and his partner Sabu. Homegrown comics and such heroes were an essential part of any child's growing up years in India, in the '90s. I want to bring back the nostalgia of the '90s and present it [to the youth] through fashion."

