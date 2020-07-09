Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli practise 'measured eating' at home; here's how

Where we have put on the kilos while being at home for over three months due to the coronavirus lockdown, our celebrities have only gotten fitter. They've been working out endlessly and giving us fitness goals, and we have hungrily watched those videos while being couch potatoes, never getting up to exercise!

Now, in what can be called a new trend, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have taken being fit to a whole new level. Virat Kohli actually measures his food before eating it, so that he takes in just the perfect amount of nutrition!

Sharing this unique habit on Instagram, Anushka Sharma posted a video of Virat measuring what looks like 'poha' on a weighing machine. He keeps adding and removing bits of poha from the bowl until the figure on the machine says 100! Check out a screengrab of the video below:

Well, that sure is ingenious and goes on to show that the captain of the Indian national cricket team doesn't take fitness for granted, lockdown or not! We wonder if Anushka Sharma too follows the measured way of eating?

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently riding on the positive response to her latest projects Pataal Lok and Bulbbul.

