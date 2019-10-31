Anushka Sharma breaks silence on baseless stories surrounding her and Virat Kohli

None of the actresses have been trolled and slammed as much as Anushka Sharma, and this is something the actress has been handling ever since she began dating the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli. Right from being slammed for his dismal performance in matches to being given special treatment by the BCCI, she handled everything on social media with a dignified silence.

However, she has finally broken her silence and shared a long message and clarification on her Instagram account, which is a must-read. The post wasn't only much-needed but also shows she's a lady who knows how to respond with calmness and composure, instead of resorting to mud-slinging and gratuitous pandemonium. Her response is highly likely to win her a lot more fans and admirers.

Take a look, and read it from start to finish:

Her post was welcomed by a lot of celebrities. Ranveer Singh was one of the first ones to comment- "Hahahaha, hard hard, diyela hai." Parineeti Chopra commented, "Love you Anushka, And Coffee>Tea", ending the comment with a heart. Badshah wrote, "Truth has become about convenience." Mallika Dua stated, "Strong and robust like her drink of choice", also putting a heart in the end. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "She hits it out of the park, massive strike huge hit it's outta there!!!"

The clarification comes at the right time and became the need of the hour, both for Kohli and Sharma. The actress hasn't only given her side of the story but also refuted all the stories about the BCCI giving out special treatment to the actress, which could have tarnished their reputation too. Will Kohli also post something on these baseless stories? Let's see. But for now, this is all that you have to read on social media, without trolling or resorting to vile comments.

