Anushka Sharma breaks silence on baseless stories surrounding her and Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma finally reveals the truth behind her visits to Team India's matches, being blamed for Virat Kohli's poor performance and being served tea by the BCCI.
None of the actresses have been trolled and slammed as much as Anushka Sharma, and this is something the actress has been handling ever since she began dating the captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli. Right from being slammed for his dismal performance in matches to being given special treatment by the BCCI, she handled everything on social media with a dignified silence.
However, she has finally broken her silence and shared a long message and clarification on her Instagram account, which is a must-read. The post wasn't only much-needed but also shows she's a lady who knows how to respond with calmness and composure, instead of resorting to mud-slinging and gratuitous pandemonium. Her response is highly likely to win her a lot more fans and admirers.
Take a look, and read it from start to finish:
View this post on Instagram
Her post was welcomed by a lot of celebrities. Ranveer Singh was one of the first ones to comment- "Hahahaha, hard hard, diyela hai." Parineeti Chopra commented, "Love you Anushka, And Coffee>Tea", ending the comment with a heart. Badshah wrote, "Truth has become about convenience." Mallika Dua stated, "Strong and robust like her drink of choice", also putting a heart in the end. Arjun Kapoor wrote, "She hits it out of the park, massive strike huge hit it's outta there!!!"
The clarification comes at the right time and became the need of the hour, both for Kohli and Sharma. The actress hasn't only given her side of the story but also refuted all the stories about the BCCI giving out special treatment to the actress, which could have tarnished their reputation too. Will Kohli also post something on these baseless stories? Let's see. But for now, this is all that you have to read on social media, without trolling or resorting to vile comments.
Though she has been raised in Bangalore, Anushka Sharma was born (on May 1) in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in 1988.
Anushka Sharma's father is an ex-Army officer. Colonel (Retired) Ajay Kumar Sharma is native of Uttar Pradesh.
Anushka Sharma has an elder brother, Karnesh Sharma, who was a state-level cricketer, then served in the Merchant Navy.
Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh is now the co-founder of the production company Clean Slate Films, along with his sister. He handled most of the production work for Nh10, Phillauri and Pari. Anushka Sharma turned producer with NH10. She later went on to produce the films Phillauri and most recently, the horror-thriller Pari.
As a producer, Anushka Sharma made it a point to send out a personal note and a box of chocolates to all unit members of NH10, thanking them for being part of her new journey.
Anushka Sharma was among the actresses who walked the ramp at a Yash Raj event in honour of Yash Chopra.
Anushka Sharma is known for dedication to work. In 2013, despite a swollen ankle, she wore some killer heels for a shoot, which went on for 13 hours.
Anushka Sharma has a pet dog, who is also referred to as 'Dude'.
Anushka Sharma recently splurged on a fancy new pair of wheels. The actor is said to have had bought a high-end Range Rover, which estimated costs Rs 4 crore. This is one more addition to the fleet of cars she and cricketer husband Virat Kohli own. They are among the few who have the prized possession in the country.
As a debutante, Anushka Sharma used to be too scared to talk to Shah Rukh. "Anything I wanted to tell him, I'd feel (it is) so unimportant. 'Why would I share that with him?'," she said.
Anushka Sharma has been a vegetarian for the last five years. "Going vegetarian was one of the best decisions I ever made. I have more energy, I feel healthier, and I'm so happy that no animals had to suffer for my meals," Anushka said. She says ever since she adopted vegetarianism, she feels fitter. "I would never tell people what choices to make in their lives, I can only share my own experiences - I turned vegetarian about three years ago and that has been the best thing for me physically and mentally," Sharma said.
Anushka Sharma loves backless dresses. According to her, backless signifies confidence and that's always in fashion, always in vogue.
Anushka Sharma actually auditioned for 3 Idiots before bagging Raj Kumar Hirani's PK.
Anushka Sharma completed her graduation in Bangalore before moving to Mumbai to pursue her modelling career.
Anushka Sharma is a huge Madhuri Dixit fan. In 2013, despite suffering from a wardrobe malfunction, Anushka couldn't keep herself from watching the dhak-dhak diva performing live on stage at an awards event in Macau.
The adventurous kind, Anushka Sharma once jumped over a railing to avoid the paparazzi at a Mumbai multiplex.
Anushka Sharma is not the one to shy away from steamy scenes.
In one of his interviews, Ranveer Singh, who was once alleged to be dating Anushka, referred to her as the 'most beautiful woman in the world'.
Anushka grabbed eyeballs for an alleged lip job gone wrong, but the actress refuted the claims and stated that she had been using a temporary lip-enhancing tool.
As she turns a year older, we present some interesting facts and trivia about Anushka Sharma that you may not know.
