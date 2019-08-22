Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Dia Mirza and other Bollywood celebs pray for Amazonia

bollywood

Bollywood celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Disha Patani, Dia Mirza and Arjun Kapoor took to social media to share their thoughts on the current situation in the Amazon rainforest.

Anushka Sharma

Brazil's Amazon rainforest has been burning for weeks. According to a report on CNN.com, fires have been raging in the rainforest at a record rate, which may strike a blow to the ongoing fight against climate change. The Amazon forest is considered as the planet's lungs, as 20 per cent of the Earth's oxygen is produced there. A number of celebrities have spoken about this disaster and why we need to discuss it more.

Bollywood celebrities, too, took to social media to share their thoughts on the Amazon Fire. Anushka Sharma shared an Instagram story talking about how the media needs to talk more about this. She wrote, "The Amazon rainforest has been burning for weeks and we are only just finding out about this!! This is such a scary news! Amazon forests are the lungs of this already suffering planet and they are on fire now! I wish this got more importance from world media!! #saveamazon"

Disha Patani, too, took to Instagram to share a post about the Amazon Rainforest fire. She shared a photo of the burning forest and wrote, "Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth's oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?"

Arjun Kapoor shared an Instagram story about the Amazon disaster.

Dia Mirza, who is the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and WildLife Trust Of India Ambassador also shared a post on Instagram. She wrote, "Deniers of #ClimateChange we are being gutted by the fires caused by your denial! The Amazon forest, the lungs of our planet has been on fire for the last 16 days and more than 72000 fires have occurred already this year. When will world media give this more attention?"

The people of Brazil have been appealing to the world to #PrayForAmazonia. Countless Twitter users tried to bring this issue to the limelight. Here are a couple of tweets that explain what has been happening in Brazil.

#PrayForTheAmazon

If they realize that the Amazon has BURNED 16 DAYS burning and everyone is still calm?That place is like a lung for the world and nobody moves a finger to stop burning, there are different species of animals that lose their home, species of plants that are lost pic.twitter.com/D8oFpbMQHL — Ariadna Cabello (@CabelloAriadna) August 22, 2019

Another Twitter user wrote, "The Amazon Rainforest, in particular, is known as 'the Lungs of the World' because it sucks up global emissions of carbon dioxide, and about 20% of earth's oxygen is produced by the Amazonia. And now it's burning due to man's greed and nature's fury."

Wildfires are common in the dry season, but are sometimes also purposely set by farmers who are illegally deforesting land for cattle ranching. Roughly half the size of the United States, the Amazon Rainforest is the largest rainforest in the world.

