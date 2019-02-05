Anushka Sharma has an American lookalike and she is a Grammy-nominated artiste
Julia Michaels has been making Anushka's fan groups curious about their screen idol's doppelgÃ¤nger. Netizens have been calling them twin sisters who got separated in a mela during childhood in true filmi style.
American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels took to Instagram to share a new picture of herself. Netizens were quick to do a double take. Was it Anushka Sharma in her new blonde look? Julia's uncanny resemblance to the Zero (2018) actor has left them puzzled.
A fan even tweeted to Julia about the similarity. The fan asked her if she had heard of the Bollywood star. Julia replied saying she is now aware of her, thanks to the comparisons. Julia, a Grammy-nominated artiste, recently released a new single, Anxiety, with Selena Gomez.
She has been making Anushka's fan groups curious about their screen idol's doppelgänger. Netizens have been calling them twin sisters who got separated in a mela during childhood in true filmi style. Some even asked Anushka's cricketer husband Virat Kohli if she had changed her name after travelling to Australia and New Zealand. One of the fans commented, "Those @anushkasharma comments like bahubali baahubali baahubali bgm"
