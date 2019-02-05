Anushka Sharma has an American lookalike and she is a Grammy-nominated artiste

bollywood

Julia Michaels has been making Anushka's fan groups curious about their screen idol's doppelgÃ¤nger. Netizens have been calling them twin sisters who got separated in a mela during childhood in true filmi style.

Anushka Sharma and Julia Michaels

American singer-songwriter Julia Michaels took to Instagram to share a new picture of herself. Netizens were quick to do a double take. Was it Anushka Sharma in her new blonde look? Julia's uncanny resemblance to the Zero (2018) actor has left them puzzled.

A fan even tweeted to Julia about the similarity. The fan asked her if she had heard of the Bollywood star. Julia replied saying she is now aware of her, thanks to the comparisons. Julia, a Grammy-nominated artiste, recently released a new single, Anxiety, with Selena Gomez.

View this post on Instagram Aus makin my hair extra floofy A post shared by Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) onFeb 1, 2019 at 8:39pm PST

She has been making Anushka's fan groups curious about their screen idol's doppelgänger. Netizens have been calling them twin sisters who got separated in a mela during childhood in true filmi style. Some even asked Anushka's cricketer husband Virat Kohli if she had changed her name after travelling to Australia and New Zealand. One of the fans commented, "Those @anushkasharma comments like bahubali baahubali baahubali bgm"

Check out some more pictures of Julia:

View this post on Instagram Holding hands with my depression A post shared by Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) onJan 29, 2019 at 4:48pm PST

View this post on Instagram ð§ ð£ A post shared by Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) onJan 28, 2019 at 1:06pm PST

