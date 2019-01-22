What is Salman Khan doing in Pakistan? Watch video

bollywood

The video, where Salman Khan's doppelganger was noticed by his fans in Pakistan is said to be recorded in Bolton Market in Karachi, which is known for its wholesale rates

Fan groups have been sharing a video of Salman Khan's doppelgänger in Karachi. The lookalike, whose identity is not known, has created a buzz on social media. The video is said to be recorded in Bolton Market in Karachi, which is known for its wholesale rates.

Sallu's double is seen fiddling with a bike. Fans have been sharing the video hoping that the Dabangg star reacts after seeing his judwaa across the border. They are also wondering what Sallu wanted to buy at wholesale rates at the market. Or was he keen to zoom off on one of the bikes?

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, which also stars Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles among others. Bharat is the official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It's based on the journey of a man beginning in 1947 through 2002.

