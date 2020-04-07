Anushka Sharma, her parents, and Virat Kohli are setting all new family goals!

What's better than a fun board game to reconnect with your loved ones during the coronavirus lockdown? Anushka Sharma and her family is setting major goals during quarantine, by spending some quality time together playing Monopoly.

Anushka shared a photo of her playing Monopoly with husband Virat Kohli and her parents Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ashima Sharma. Anushka wrote a heart-touching note on the moment and offered suggestions on how to use this quarantine period to form deeper bonds with family.

She says, "It's from our primary caregivers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families."

Anushka advised everyone to stay at home to protect themselves and their loved ones. "Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow."

The actress feels the world has turned upside down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She says, "We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened..."

On a lighter note, Anushka then told her fans that the game was truly fun and a nailbiter! "P.S: It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won?" she asked her fans.

