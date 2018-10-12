Anushka Sharma: I was surprised to see Yamini, I can't believe it's her first film

bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India have managed to perform well at the box office

Anushka Sharma/picture courtesy: Instagram

The popularity gained by the characters Mamta and Mauji in Sui Dhaaga, Amma Ji and Bauji have received the same amount of appreciation. Yamini Das, the mother of famous Bollywood actor Namit Das, portrays the role of Amma Ji in the movie. Anushka Sharma said that what surprises her the most is Namita's mother Yamini is not a trained actor. She has not been to an acting school, but she just gave an audition and she was selected for the role, Amma Ji.

During a press conference, Yamini said to Mid-day digital that she had been very fond of watching movies. So, her son Namit, who played the role of the main lead in the film Pataakha, was happy to see her work. In Sui Dhaaga, both of them have also shared the screen together.

Yamini also said that Namit has guided her a lot. It felt good when the mother-son duo rehearsed together for the scenes. During this, Anushka Sharma revealed a secret that when she saw Yamini's performance during the first reading of the film, she was stunned. She did not think that Yamini was in front of the camera for the first time.

Anushka also told Sharat that Yamini's dialogue delivery is impeccable. She's quite a good actress. At that time, Sharat told Anushka that she was acting for the first time. Ever since then, Anushka became quite protective about Yamini, and the actress was also shocked how natural Amma Ji is!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates