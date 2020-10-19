Anushka Sharma is a 'Pocketful of sunshine' in her latest Instagram post

Anushka Sharma is all set to be the newest mother of Tinsel Town and she has been sharing some gorgeous pictures of herself for her fans on Instagram. The latest one displays the glow on her face and her piquant demeanour. It was a collage of three pictures and she looked like a 'Pocketful of sunshine,' as also described by her caption.

It has been a while since fans saw her on the celluloid. Her last release was Zero that came out in 2018, and ever since then, she's yet to make a film announcement. She did produce Paatal Lok and Bulbbul, though. She will also complete 12 years in the Hindi film industry this year. She began her career with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and went on to do films like Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, NH10, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan, Phillauri, Pari, Sui Dhaaga, and Sanju.

Also, there were reports that she signed Adipurush starring Prabhas. But this information is untrue. Anushka is not involved in the project at all and no details of this project have been discussed with her.

A trade source informed, "Anushka is raring to resume work immediately post her pregnancy and there will be big announcements in place as and when the time is appropriate but Adipurush definitely doesn't feature in her plans. She was not involved in the project at all and thus, she is definitely not doing the film. There has been no discussion on anything about this film right from the script to the dates with her."

