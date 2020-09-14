See Post: Anushka Sharma flaunts her baby bump, talks about creation of life

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to become proud parents next year in January. The power couple were congratulated by Bollywood and sports personalities when they announced about their pregnancy, earlier this month. And now, taking to her Instagram account, Sharma shared a picture where she could be seen flaunting her baby bump.

What was even more heartfelt and adorable was the caption about the creation of life. This is what she wrote - "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?" (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

Kohli immediately dropped a comment and wrote- "My whole world in one frame." (sic) Within the first 20 minutes, the post fetched more than half-a-million likes.

And coming to the post she shared with Kohli announcing her pregnancy, the post attracted over 5.7 million likes. Have a look in case you missed it:

View this post on Instagram And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂÂ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onAug 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

Coming back to the actress, she began her career in 2008 with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, and went on to do films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sui Dhaaga, Sanju, and Zero.

She has been on a hiatus since the release of the film in 2018 but been active as a producer and bankrolled content like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

