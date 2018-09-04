Anushka Sharma on Sui Dhaaga jokes: Kept sharing the memes with Varun Dhawan

bollywood

Revealing that she enjoyed the jokes featuring her, Anushka Sharma says online traction proves her part has resonated with viewers

Anushka Sharma. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

You can count on Anushka Sharma to take a joke in the right spirit. Ever since the trailer of her upcoming film, Sui Dhaaga ­— Made In India, dropped online, netizens went into an overdrive creating memes about her expressions in the promo. Sharma's co-star Varun Dhawan showed that he was in on the running gag when he shared a few memes on his social media handle.

Talking to mid-day, the actor reveals that the online jokes left her in splits, too. "I thought the memes were hilarious. I kept sharing them with Varun, Sharat [Katariya, director] and my friends." Their entertainment value aside, Sharma argues that the virality of the memes proves that Mamta, her character in the drama, has resonated with the audience.



A still from Sui Dhaaga

"It is a compliment that my character has been stuck in people's head after they watched the trailer. Mamta has become a figure that everyone identifies with. Memes have become a common feature today. People actually dedicate time to make them. But in our case, it happened naturally and that too, on a huge scale."

Considering the online traction has made the audience sit up and take notice of her character, she hopes her portrayal of an embroidery artist from the heartland strikes a chord with them. Though the film's central theme — that of celebrating the spirit of self-reliance — made her give a nod to the project, she admits it was challenging to understand the psyche of a small-town woman.

"It takes a lot of work to play a character that you have not lived. I had to be restrained. Also, Sharat tries to keep the narrative as raw and real as possible. You can't follow his vision unless you are completely immersed in the character."

