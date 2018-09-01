Sui Dhaaga: Anushka Sharma unveils new poster of the film

bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga is a heart-warming story of pride and self-reliance while taking forward the message of 'Made in India'

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/anushkasharma

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma unveiled a new poster of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga. She took to Instagram to unveil the new poster and wrote alongside, "4 hafte mein aa rahi hai #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia! Aur kya kahein.... Sab Badhiya Hai :) Releasing on 28th September [sic]"

Anushka, who plays the character of Mamta, an embroider in the film, her look is kept very basic and she just took 20 minutes to get into the avatar. Talking about it, Anushka told, "From the dhaaga that I wear around my neck to the decision of going sans make-up — all this has created the character. The best part is that it would take me 20 minutes flat to get into the look."

The official trailer of the movie, which was released on August 12, has received over 27 million views. Directed by Sharat Kataria and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Sui Dhaaga' will see Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan play an on-screen couple for the first time. The film tells a heart-warming story of pride and self-reliance while taking forward the message of 'Made in India'.

The film is slated to hit the big screens on September 28, 2018

