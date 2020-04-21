Anushka Sharma shares a glimpse of her first OTT venture and it looks intriguing and impressive!

Anushka Sharma may be away from films but is making sure she puts out content for the viewers and netizens. Clean Slate Films, known for a variety of content, is now coming up with a series on Amazon that will leave you intrigued and impressed. The actress took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse!

She wrote in Hindi- "Sab Badlega, Samay, Log Aur Lok." (sic) The ensemble had us hooked. It has Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Manoj Mittra, Sudip Sharma, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Have a look at it right here:

The glimpse suggests this is going to be a series stepped in darkness and danger. This could be high on volatility and something we haven't seen before. Just like her films like Pari, Phillauri, and NH10, this one seems to be different too!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news