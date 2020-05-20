Anushka Sharma spots a dinosaur at home; oh no, it's just Virat Kohli!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the most of their time at home. They're spending quality time together, something that must be hard to achieve thanks to both their hectic schedules. Anushka and Virat is one couple that keeps giving us marriage goals with their quirky shenanigans and cute PDA online.

Recently, it looks like Anushka Sharma enjoyed a Jurassic World tour right at home, thanks to Virat Kohli! Anushka shared a funny video of Virat imitating what seems to be a hangry T-Rex, roaming the corridors at home. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "I spotted... A Dinosaur on the loose."

This video proves that Anushka and Virat are just like any other couple passing time together during the extended lockdown. Haven't we all been coming up with the weirdest photos and videos while we're bored out of our wits during this unexpected, and now, unwanted, free time?

But it's a pretty cute video, don't you think?

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently on cloud nine thanks to her Amazon Prime Video web series, Paatal Lok. The show has been welcomed with open arms by the audience and critics alike, which has delighted Sharma to no end! Anushka shared, "We share this incredible moment with our entire team, who have shared our vision and taught us many things in the process. Paatal Lok's creator Sudip Sharma has been the captain of the team, leading from the front. It is his brilliance that has captured the underbelly from a lens that's unique, inspiring and discomforting."

